Sultanpur (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old man serving a 10-year sentence in a POCSO case died at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, police said on Sunday.

Shabbir Ahmed, a resident of Jaychandrapur village, complained of breathlessness on Saturday night and was rushed to the government medical college, where he died during treatment, they added.

On February 13, Shabbir was convicted by a special POCSO court and was awarded 10 years' imprisonment.

A case of abduction, rape, threat, and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him at Motigarpur police station in 2020, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and legal formalities are being completed, SHO (City) Dheeraj Kumar.

Shabbir's father said the family was unaware of what exactly happened.

“We were informed this morning by the jail authorities that his health had deteriorated. By the time we reached, my son was no more,” he said.

