Barabanki, May 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare Asim Arun has suspended the District Social Welfare Officer and the hostel superintendent after uncovering "irregularities" in repair work at a government hostel in Tehsil Ramnagar PG College.

Following the inauguration of a research room in Ramnagar on Monday, Arun conducted a surprise inspection of the Scheduled Caste Boys Hostel.

During the visit, he found incomplete work and major discrepancies in the bills and vouchers following which he ordered the immediate suspension of Social Welfare Officer Sushma Verma and hostel superintendent Santosh Kumar Kanojia.

The minister inspected electrical fittings, including fans and switchboards, and found several lapses. While records claimed 71 new switchboards had been installed, not a single new unit was visible. A similar mismatch was found with tube lights.

"The repair work was carried out at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, but the ground reality shows major violations," the minister of state (independent charge) said, adding that a special team has been formed to investigate the matter thoroughly.

He also announced an additional budget of Rs 10 lakh for the comprehensive development of the hostel.

Speaking to the media after the suspensions, the minister said the 48-seater hostel was allotted Rs 5 lakh for repair and renovation, but physical verification revealed significant gaps.

"This action sends a clear message - those involved in corruption will not be spared," he asserted.

