Pilibhit (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) A police constable and his friend were mowed down by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night in the Sungadhi area when constable Shivam Baliyan (30) was travelling on a motorcycle with pillion rider Bobby Chaudhary (25), his friend from Pilibhit, they said.

The two were returning to the constable's residence in Saharanpur when an over speeding truck hit their motorcycle, officials said.

Both were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Police said the truck driver who had fled the scene after the accident was arrested and his vehicle was impounded.

Upon receiving information the family members of the constable and his friend reached here late at night.

