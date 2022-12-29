Noida, Dec 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on Thursday said it disposed of roughly 9,300 consumer complaints in 2022, on an average 25 cases daily.

The UP RERA was established in 2017 to regulate the fast-growing real estate sector, bring transparency, protect the interest of homebuyers and ensure speedy resolutions of disputes of consumers and builders.

In a statement, the UP RERA said it lodged approximately 6,900 complaints in 2022 and disposed of almost 9,300 complaints of aggrieved allottees.

"Maximum complaints had been registered in the month of March 2022 - 695. In the month of December 2022 only 320 complaints have been registered, the lowest in 2022," it added.

The authority said it has received approximately 47,000 consumer complaints, which is about 38 per cent of the total complaints filed across the country.

Functioning with three members, one secretary and one chairman, the UP RERA said it has disposed of more than 42,000 complaints, which is about 41 per cent of the complaints decided in the country as a whole.

On mutual settlement and recovery certificate, the UP RERA said it has ensured settlement in about 5,700 matters, including both refund and possession of units, during the execution proceedings or through conciliation by conciliation forums established at Lucknow and Greater Noida.

"The value of the property under settlements is about Rs 2,100 crore," it said in the statement.

The UP RERA has so far issued more than 8,385 recovery certificates and till now transferred Rs 410 crore into the accounts of 2,575 allottees after recovery of the same by the collectors concerned, it added.

