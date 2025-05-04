Bareilly (UP) May 4 (PTI) Three teenage boys were killed, and another was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car in Anandpur village of Bareilly district on Saturday night, police said.

The deceased, Mohit(14), Sachin (15) and Rohit (14), and the injured, Sanjeev (14), were residents of Bakaniya Dheerpur village and worked for a marriage band in Anandpur.

The accident took place when they were standing in front of their band shop in Anandpur after performing at a marriage function in Fidai Pur village.

As they were organising their equipment, a speeding car struck the four children before colliding with the band's cart.

The car driver fled the spot after the accident.

Police have recovered the damaged car nearby and are currently searching for the driver, police said on Sunday.

Sanjeev has sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)