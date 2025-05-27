Barabanki (UP), May 27 (PTI) A man died after he was allegedly thrown from the fourth floor terrace of a building by three of his friends here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night at the Kanshiram Colony in Awas Vikas, where Monu (25) had been drinking with his friends.

According to the victim's father, Rakesh, the accused – Mehtab, Saddam, and Nihal – took Monu to the terrace and then allegedly pushed him off the floor.

Monu was critically injured and rushed to the district hospital, from where he was referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

“An FIR has been registered on the basis of the father's complaint,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Chandra Tripathi.

“Two of the accused – Nihal (25), an auto driver, and Mehtab Ali (28), who runs a mobile phone shop – have been arrested. The third accused is currently absconding and efforts are underway to apprehend him,” he said.

Police said investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events leading to Monu's death.

