Dehradun, Jun 18 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited has prepared an action plan to provide grid-based electricity to the remotest and strategically significant villages close to the India-China border in the hill state under the Centre's Border Out Post (BoP) and Vibrant Village Programme schemes.

The tender process to ensure grid-based electricity supply to 43 ITBP Out Posts in Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi and Chamoli districts, and 882 homes in eight border villages has been completed under the BoP and VVP schemes, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Eight border villages, where grid-based electricity supply is to be ensured to 882 homes under the VVP scheme, are Purali in Uttarkashi district and Navi, Kutti, Gunji, Garbyang, Sheela, Baling and Tidang villages of Pithoragarh district, it added.

The survey work is underway, including technical estimate, line route determination, pole location, transitional planning and other basic preparations despite climatic vagaries and limited access to the hill districts, it said.

