Dehradun, Feb 9 (PTI) A 20-year-old engineering student drowned while bathing in the Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Sunday, officials said.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials said the body of Vaibhav Sharma, a second year B.Tech student of ABES College in Ghaziabad, has been recovered. He was from Baraut in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred at Mastram Ghat in Lakshmanjhula area when Sharma along with his three friends had come to Rishikesh for a visit. While bathing in the river, he slipped and was swept away, the officials said.

Upon receiving information an SDRF team launched a search operation. After an intensive search of around 30 minutes divers recovered his body at a depth of 20 to 25 feet, they added.

