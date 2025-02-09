Kolkata, February 9: The Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF results of all eight rounds will be declared throughout the day. The fast-paced lottery is played exclusively in Kolkata from Monday to Sunday. Lottery players taking part in Kolkata Fatafat lottery games can check today, February 9, results on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Participants can also scroll down below to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 9 and know the Kolkata FF Result and its winning numbers.

The Kolkata FF results of 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi will be published after each bazi or round is completed. The results of the Satta Matka-style Kolkata FF lottery are announced every 90 minutes. Continuing to grow in popularity, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery draws people from nearby areas but is primarily played in the city of joy. Kolkata residents look forward to buying tickets and taking part in the speculative Kolkata Fatafat lottery. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 8, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 9, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The Satta Matka-type Kolkata FF lottery is organised by the civic authorities of Kolkata. Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, requires players to choose numbers and place bets as they await the outcome of their predictions. The eight rounds or "bazis" of the Kolkata FF lottery allow participants to win varying prizes with minimum investments. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The results of the 1st bazi are announced at around 10 AM, followed by the results of the subsequent rounds. That said, lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including West Bengal, where Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat is gaining increasing popularity among the masses. Although lotteries are legal, there is a ban on betting and gambling.

