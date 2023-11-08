Latest News | Varanasi Court Reserves Till Nov 18 Order on Plea Seeking Handing over Gyanvapi Basement Keys to DM

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A Varanasi court on Wednesday reserved till November 18 its order on a plea seeking handing over of keys to a basement of the Gyanvapi mosque to the Varanasi district magistrate.

Agency News PTI| Nov 08, 2023 07:44 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Varanasi Court Reserves Till Nov 18 Order on Plea Seeking Handing over Gyanvapi Basement Keys to DM

Varanasi, Nov 8 (PTI) A Varanasi court on Wednesday reserved till November 18 its order on a plea seeking handing over of keys to a basement of the Gyanvapi mosque to the Varanasi district magistrate.

"The court of District Judge A K Vishvesh while hearing the matter of transfer of the keys of Vyas Ji ka tehkhan reserved the order till November 18," District Government Counsel Rajesh Mishra said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Day 2023 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

Petitioner Madan Mohan Yadav pleaded before the court that opposition by the Gyanvapi mosque committee is not maintainable.

Yadav said that authorities had barricaded and locked the basement known as "Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana" in 1993. Prior to it, the basement was used for worship by Somnath Vyas, a priest, Yadav said in his plea.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

Yadav has pleaded that the key be handed over to the district magistrate, fearing that the contents of the basement could be tampered with.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
="Decrease font size" >A-
Latest News | Varanasi Court Reserves Till Nov 18 Order on Plea Seeking Handing over Gyanvapi Basement Keys to DM

Varanasi, Nov 8 (PTI) A Varanasi court on Wednesday reserved till November 18 its order on a plea seeking handing over of keys to a basement of the Gyanvapi mosque to the Varanasi district magistrate.

"The court of District Judge A K Vishvesh while hearing the matter of transfer of the keys of Vyas Ji ka tehkhan reserved the order till November 18," District Government Counsel Rajesh Mishra said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Day 2023 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

Petitioner Madan Mohan Yadav pleaded before the court that opposition by the Gyanvapi mosque committee is not maintainable.

Yadav said that authorities had barricaded and locked the basement known as "Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana" in 1993. Prior to it, the basement was used for worship by Somnath Vyas, a priest, Yadav said in his plea.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

Yadav has pleaded that the key be handed over to the district magistrate, fearing that the contents of the basement could be tampered with.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Comments
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Man City
100K+ searches

Reel in Uttar Pradesh Police Uniform Leads to Suspension of Woman Cop in Kasganj (Watch Video)

  • Lamborghini Revuelto Launch Date: New Lamborghini Supercar to Launch on December 6; Know Design, Specifications and Expected Price

  • Deepika Padukone’s Past Relationships With Ranbir Kapoor, Yuvraj Singh, Nihar Pandya Turned Into Cringe Play at UP College Fest (Watch Video)

  • Kerala Shocker: Teenage Girl Dies Days After Father Thrashes, Force-Feeds Her Pesticide Over Inter-Faith Relationship in Ernakulam

  • Adrishya Jalakangal Trailer: Dr Biju's 'Invisible Windows', Starring Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan, Promises Surrealist War Film With Global Appeal (Watch Video)

  • Ananya Panday Strikes a Stylish Pose in a Blue Full-Sleeved Turtleneck Gown; BFF Suhana Khan Reacts (See Photos)

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Man City
    100K+ searches
    ODI ranking
    100K+ searches
    FC Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    GTA VI
    20K+ searches
    ICC ODI Ranking
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma