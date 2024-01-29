New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium on Monday said that it is prioritising higher resource efficiencies, greater use of renewables in energy mix and converting waste into wealth as part of steps to reduce its carbon footprint.

The company is forging enduring tie-ups with its communities for inclusive development, Vedanta Aluminium CEO John Slaven said in a statement.

"We have embarked on a transformative journey where our commitment to sustainability goes beyond business compliance to focusing on how we can make a positive impact on the environment. Securing the top rank in the S&P Global CSA recognises our commitment to fully embed sustainability practices across every facet of our value chain, from sourcing to product delivery," he said.

The company is committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, adopting a two-fold strategy of reducing and offsetting its carbon footprint.

In terms of reduction, the company is focused on increasing the quantum of renewables in its energy mix, enhancing its manufacturing excellence to ensure higher operational efficiencies, and transitioning to low-carbon energy sources such as biofuels.

The company announced securing the top rank in the esteemed S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment rankings for the aluminium industry, for the assessment period 2023.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is the country's leading producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of country's aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23.

