New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Vedanta registered a decline in production of saleable steel, oil and gas, and refined metal in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

However, aluminium production rose marginally by 1 per cent to 6,05,000 tonnes during the first quarter and the iron ore output also increased by 42 per cent to 1.8 million tonnes during the period.

Also Read | Who Is Soham Parekh, Indian Techie Accused of Duping Multiple Companies? What’s His Reaction to Allegations of Moonlighting?.

The production of saleable steel dropped 2 per cent to 3,49,000 tonnes, in case of refined metal the decline was by 5 per cent to 2,50,000 tonnes.

In oil and gas, Vedanta's average daily gross operated production dropped 17 per cent during the quarter to 93,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed on These Days This Month, Check Region-Wise Bank Holidays Dates.

"Refined metal production at 250 kt, (was) down 5 per cent YoY and 7 per cent QoQ in line with plant availability and on account of maintenance activities," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The saleable steel production was "marginally down given the maintenance activities in one of the furnaces," it said.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources, critical minerals, energy and technology companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan with operations in sectors like oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, steel, and aluminium.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)