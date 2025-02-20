New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Mining major Vedanta on Thursday said it has raised Rs 2,600 crore through issuance of non convertible debentures.

In a filing on BSE, Vedanta said the committee of directors of the company has approved the allotment of 2,06,000 rupee-denominated unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 2,060 crore (Series 1 debentures).

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 21 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Besides, it has allotted 54,000 rupee-denominated unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 540 crores (series 2 debentures), Vedanta said.

On February 11, the company's committee of directors had approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Also Read | What Is Online Share Trading Scam? Here's How To Stay Safe After Fraudsters Dupe Pune Techie of INR 33.75 Lakh in Investment Fraud.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)