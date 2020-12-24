Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 (PTI): Well known singerM R Veeramani Raju has been selected for the Kerala government's prestigious Harivarasanam award for 2021.

Raju, who has sung thousands of devotional songs in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu, has been selected for his contributions towards propagation of secularism, equanimity and universal brotherhood through music.

The award, consisting of a cash prize of Rs one lakh, citation and plaque, will be presented at a function on the Makaravilakkuday at Sabarimala, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

Renowned music composer Illayaraja was the recipient of the award in 2020.PTI UD SS

