New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Vehant Technologies has installed eight highly equipped luggage scanners at the newly inaugurated Telangana secretariat, a statement said on Wednesday.

It has also installed four under-vehicle scanning systems (UVSS) at the secretariat, the company said.

"With the help of this system, it is easy to inspect vehicles during both night and day and it is capable of working in any weather condition. This mechanised monitoring system will check trespassers and unwanted vehicles, ensuring the safety of people and premises," Kapil Bardeja, CEO and Co-Founder of Vehant Technologies, said.

