Idukki (Kerala), Jan 10 (PTI) Over 10 pilgrims going to Sabarimala from Karnataka were injured on Tuesday when their vehicle went off road near Peruvanthanam in this high range district.

The accident occurred at 6 PM when the vehicle carrying 13 pilgrims was negotiating a bend, said an officer at Peruvanthanam police station.

The injured, including a child, were not in serious condition but under observation, said the officer quoting a doctor.

