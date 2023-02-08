New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to attend the 61st convocation of ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) as guest of honour on February 24, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The Union Minster of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary and SushriShobha Karandlaje as well as ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak will grace on the occasion.

On the convocation day, more than 400 students (including those in MSc, MTech and PhD courses) will receive their degrees, including students from countries like Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania, the ministry said in a statement.

The chief guest will also confer the NABARD-Professor VL Chopra Gold Medal and Best Student of the Year recognition to the selected MSc and PhD students, it added.

