Vijayawada, Mar 18 (PTI) The South Central Railway (SCR) Zone's Vijayawada Railway Division has achieved its highest-ever scrap sales of Rs 102 crore in the financial year 2024-25, marking the highest scrap sale in value by any division in the zone since its inception.

Vijayawada Division's scrap sales have exceeded Rs 100 crore in a single financial year for the first time.

"The division has disposed of 18,908 metric tonne of scrap material through e-auction this year, reinforcing its commitment to efficient asset management," said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil in a release on Monday.

By December 2024, the division had already surpassed the target of Rs 79 crore set by the zonal headquarters, paving the way for this achievement.

The scrap includes rail scrap, signal and telecommunication waste, engineering waste, iron, steel, and other miscellaneous metals, all auctioned through a transparent and efficient e-auction process.

The DRM further stated that the Vijayawada Division reached this milestone three months before the financial year's closure, demonstrating a proactive approach to scrap disposal.

He highlighted that the division's efforts in identifying and disposing of unutilised scrap have enhanced operational efficiency and significantly contributed to railway revenue.

