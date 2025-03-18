Mumbai, March 18: India has rolled out stricter traffic fines from March 1, imposing heavy penalties to curb reckless driving and ensure road safety. The revised Motor Vehicle rules introduce harsher consequences, including steep fines, license suspensions, and even jail time for severe violations. Drunk driving now attracts a hefty INR 10,000 penalty and possible imprisonment, while riding without a helmet can lead to an INR 1,000 fine and a three-month license suspension. Traffic Fine To Be Deducted Directly From Bank Account? Maharashtra Govt Seeks Centre’s Permission To Link Traffic Violators’ Bank Accounts to E-Challans To Recover INR 2,429 Crore.

The crackdown targets various offences, from drunk driving and helmet violations to using mobile phones while driving. Authorities have also raised fines for signal jumping, overloading, and dangerous driving. This comprehensive move includes severe penalties for repeat offenders, juvenile violations, and not adhering to vehicle safety norms. Let's learn more about these new penalties and how they impact everyday commuters.

Stricter Penalties for Traffic Violations

Drunk Driving: Fine of INR 10,000 and/or six months in jail; repeat offenders face INR 15,000 fine and up to two years in prison.

Riding Without a Helmet: Fine of INR 1,000; license suspension for three months.

Not Wearing a Seat Belt: Fine of INR 1,000.

Using Mobile Phone While Driving: Fine increased from INR 500 to INR 5,000.

Driving Without a Valid License: Fine of INR 5,000, possible three months in prison, and community service.

Driving Without Insurance: A first-time offence attracts an INR 2,000 fine; repeat offenders pay INR 4,000.

No Pollution Certificate: Fine of INR 10,000 and/or six months in jail with community service.

Triple Riding on Two-Wheeler: Fine of INR 1,000.

Dangerous Driving or Racing: Fine of INR 5,000.

Not Giving Way to Emergency Vehicles: Fine of INR 10,000.

Jumping Red Light: Fine of INR 5,000.

Overloading Vehicles: Fine of INR 20,000, increased from the earlier INR 2,000.

Juvenile Offenses: Fine of INR 25,000, 3 years imprisonment, cancellation of vehicle registration, and a driving ban for the offender until the age of 25.

The new traffic fines and penalties aim to instil discipline among road users and reduce accidents caused by negligence and reckless driving. With stricter enforcement and harsher consequences, authorities hope to create safer roads for everyone. Motorists are urged to follow traffic laws, carry necessary documents, and drive responsibly to avoid hefty fines and legal troubles.

