Mumbai, March 18: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) will be announced by the Bodoland Lottery Department on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The winning numbers will be declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, with the winning ticket numbers available online. Organized by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this state-run lottery is widely anticipated in Assam. Participants can check Tuesday's lucky draw can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF along with the winners’ list and ticket numbers.

The Bodoland Lottery, held multiple times a day, remains one of the most popular games of chance in Assam. In addition to this, several other well-known lottery draws, such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi, attract a large number of participants. Offering a variety of prize amounts, these lotteries give thousands of hopeful players a chance to win. To check winning ticket numbers, participants can visit the official website, bodolotteries.com, and download Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Players eager to check their winnings can view the Bodoland Lottery Result today at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on the official website, bodolotteries.com. This is the exclusive platform for accessing official draw results, which are provided in a downloadable PDF format for easy verification. To stay updated on the latest winners and ticket numbers, visit the website and check the results smoothly and without delay.

In India, lotteries are a regulated form of gambling and are legally allowed in only 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Nagaland. Government-run lotteries operate under strict guidelines, with multiple draws held daily. Well-known lotteries like Nagaland’s Dear Lottery and the Kerala Lottery attract a large number of participants. However, LatestLY advises players to engage responsibly and stay within their financial limits.

