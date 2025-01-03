Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa has appointed Vikas Kumar Chona as its Director-Sales and Marketing with immediate effect, the hospitality service provider said on Friday.

Chona, with over a decade of experience in the hospitality sector, would oversee all the aspects of sales, marketing and brand management. He would focus on expanding the resort's reach, strengthening its market presence and enhancing it to be a world-class destination, a press release said on Friday.

"My vision for Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa in 2025 is to redefine guest experiences through personalised services, strategic marketing, and exclusive collaborations. I aim to drive sales and revenue growth by introducing bespoke offerings, including destination weddings...", Chona said on his new role.

