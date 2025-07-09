Chennai, Jul 9 (PTI) VinFast Auto India, the subsidiary of Vietnam-headquartered electric vehicle maker VinFast, has inducted 200 employees for its upcoming facility, which is expected to commence operation in Tuticorin soon.

The recruitment of 200 professionals follows a large-scale recruitment drive held in April, which saw participation from 344 diploma students hailing from the region.

With the support from District Collector K Elambahavath and the State Industries Department, VinFast India adopted a collaborative workforce model by partnering with local institutions to identify the candidates. VinFast has set a target to generate employment of about 3,500 people over the next 5 years, with phased hiring aligned with the factory's growth, a company statement here said.

VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau lauded Elambahavath and the Industries Department for playing a vital role in translating talent development goals into a reality.

"As we ramp up our operations in India, we are proud to invest in the people and potential of Tamil Nadu. With varied employment opportunities, this facility stands as a catalyst for regional growth as well as in building a resilient, inclusive and high-performance manufacturing ecosystem that can serve both Indian and global markets," he said in the statement.

The company, as part of its recruitment drive would follow a hybrid model in which 80 per cent of the plant workforce will comprise freshers or trainees from local communities, while the remaining 20 per cent will be experienced candidates from leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

