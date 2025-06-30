New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) VinFast Auto India on Monday said it has tied up with myTVS for after-sales support as the electric car maker prepares to launch its first vehicle in the country.

VinFast aims to establish 120 extended service workshops by partnering with potential service providers to boost its after-sales operations across India.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, June 30, 2025: As Gold Price Continues To Decline, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Under the strategic collaboration, myTVS will ensure VinFast customers receive comprehensive service coverage across the nation, the electric vehicle maker said in a statement.

The collaboration is also aimed at strengthening VinFast's charging network across the country, it added.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Moon Landing Fake or Real? Here's the Truth Behind NASA's Historic Apollo 11 Mission.

"This strategic collaboration with myTVS to expand our comprehensive after-sales service network demonstrates our long-term commitment to the Indian market and our dedication to customer satisfaction," VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said.

myTVS CEO Natarajan Srinivasan said the partnership will enable VinFast to scale growth backed by the technology-powered after-sales service platform.

"This partnership also validates myTVS business model of building and delivering a high-quality, convenient, transparent and digitally powered after-market service platform to support the ambitions of India's automobile sector," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)