New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Gurugram-based healthcare vocational institute Virohan on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2.8 million (about Rs 20.7 crore) of funding in two rounds.

The seed round was led by Keiretsu Forum and series A round was led by the elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization and by the Singh Family Trusts, advised by Artha Impact with participation from founders and National Skill Development Corporation, a statement said.

Virohan works with GE Healthcare and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), among others, across India to provide youth with a career in healthcare sector and make available trained workforce to the industry.

"The fresh investment round will enable Virohan to continue to introduce and expand new virtual technologies in the vocational training segment allowing for greater accessibility, scalability and immersion at affordable costs," it said.

The company will also use funding to expand its content library by introducing standardised content to students in 15 additional languages and grow its partnerships, it added.

* * HCL Tech launches COVID-19 risk assessment app

IT major HCL Technologies (HCL) on Tuesday launched a COVID-19 risk assessment app that will help enterprises bring people back to work safely.

The app is designed to help companies develop plans to allow their staff to return to office facilities by assessing each employee's vulnerability to infection and the risk they pose to others, a statement said.

The app was built by HCL as part of SAP's Partner Ecosystem Social Collaboration initiative that was launched to develop technology solutions to tackle the challenges facing workers during these unprecedented times.

Built on the SAP Cloud Platform (SCP), the web/mobile app uses data provided by employees and maps this against the latest science and government advice to generate a personal risk profile and guidance for each employee.

The app provides dynamic updates to these profiles, alerting users when advice changes, the statement said.

* * Ramco Systems signs multi-million dollar pact with Malaysian group

Ramco Systems on Tuesday said it has signed up a multi-million dollar agreement with a leading utilities and infrastructure group with diversified businesses in Malaysia.

While Ramco did not disclose the customer's name, it said the agreement has been signed "for delivering group-wide digital transformation spanning across its ports and logistics operations".

"With this win, Ramco's enterprise platform will support in managing more than 50 per cent of all port operations in Malaysia," Ramco said in a BSE filing.

With strong presence in ports and logistics segment, this win further positions Ramco as the preferred enterprise digital transformation platform of choice for large enterprises looking at emerging more agile and stronger post the pandemic, it added.

* * HMD launches 'Made for India' Nokia C3, 3 other phones

HMD Global, which sells Nokia brand of phones, on Tuesday announced launch of its 'Made for India' Nokia C3 smartphone along with three other devices ahead of the festive season.

The Nokia C3, which made its debut globally on Tuesday, joins the Nokia C series family. The phone features Android 10, a fingerprint sensor and will come with a one-year replacement guarantee.

HMD also launched Nokia 5.3 smartphone along with two feature phones -- Nokia 125 and Nokia 150.

The dual-SIM Nokia C3 will be available for Rs 7,499 onwards across top mobile retailers in India and Nokia's webiste from September 17.

The dual-SIM Nokia 5.3 is available online on Amazon India and Nokia's website for Rs 13,999 onwards from September 1. The feature phones will be available later this month.

* * HP launches new range of ENVY notebook

Tech major HP on Tuesday launched a portfolio of HP ENVY notebooks along with ZBook Create and ZBook Studio in the country, aimed at creative professionals.

HP ENVY 13 is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999, while ZBook Studio and HP ZBook Create will be available from September 1 for Rs 1,77,000 onwards.

"We are introducing a creator's powerhouse - the HP ENVY with seamless software integration, powerful performance, stunning display and long battery life built for today's creative consumers and prosumers," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems) at HP India market said.

The HP ZBook Create and ZBook Studio are the world's first mobile workstations with ocean bound plastics.

Bedi said HP QuickDrop feature seamlessly transfers digital creations, documents, notes, websites, addresses, and more across a variety of devices -- PC, iPhone, Android, or tablet.

