New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Automaker Volkswagen India on Monday said it has increased prices of Taigun and Tiguan by up to 4 per cent with immediate effect in order to partially offset the impact of high input costs.

Owing to the rising input costs, effective May 2, the brand announces a price revision of 2.5-4 per cent (depending on the variant) on the Taigun and Tiguan, the automaker said in a statement.

The company also announced various feature enhancements in Taigun.

The model now offers the engine idle start/stop and tyre pressure deflation warning as standard across all variants of both the performance line and the dynamic line, it added.

