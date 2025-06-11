New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Home-grown Waaree Energies has secured a fresh order for supply of 599 megawatt (MW) solar modules in the US, taking the company's total orders to over 1,200 MW during the first quarter of FY26.

The order has been secured through its US-based entity Waaree Solar Americas which had earlier bagged a contract for 586 MW of solar modules.

"Waaree Solar Americas Inc secures 599 MW order in US surpassing 1,200 MW+ in new deals for FY25-26 Q1, underscoring resilience and growing momentum in the American market," Waaree Energies said in a statement.

The modules will be supplied to a leading US-based independent power producer (IPP).

An agreement in this regard has been signed with the IPP and the modules are scheduled for delivery in the 2026 calendar year from the company's advanced manufacturing facility in Brookshire, Texas.

"This agreement is a strong testament to Waaree's commitment to developing a robust, US-based clean energy ecosystem. Our Brookshire facility is uniquely positioned to meet rising demand with high-quality, American-made modules, helping our partners deliver on ambitious energy targets while creating jobs and ensuring supply security," said Sunil Rathi, President of Waaree Solar Americas.

He further added: "This partnership reflects our shared vision to accelerate America's energy transition through dependable, high-performance solar technology. Backed by decades of manufacturing excellence in India, we're proud to support our US partners with scalable solutions tailored to this evolving market."

The company said it is experiencing strong commercial momentum in the United States, fuelled by rising demand from AI-driven data centre expansion, infrastructure upgrades, and industrial electrification.

In January, Mumbai-headquartered Waaree Energies announced starting commercial production of solar modules at its manufacturing facility in the US.

Waaree Energies is India's leading renewable energy company having an installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules globally (including 1.3 GW of Indosolar and 1.6 GW in Texas, USA).

The company also has 1.4 GW of cell manufacturing facility with an expansion capacity of 5.4 GW.

