Puducherry, Jan 15 (PTI): Minister M Kandasamy continued his indefinite dharna here for the sixth consecutive day on Friday to condemn the alleged delaying tactics of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to approve files relating to his departments.

The Welfare Minister has been spending the nights on the corridor of the Assembly pressing for his demand that Bedi give her nod to more than 20 schemes.

Initially, he sought approval for 15 schemes and later sent another list of subjects for approval.

Among other things, he insisted that Bedi approve the re-opening of the three textile mills which remain closed since the last few months, restart ration shops and re-employ the workers to run them, augment housing subsidy for the families of the Adi Dravidar community and sanction of funds for improving the port here.

Bedi has told him that she wanted to acquaint herself with the status of the files by discussing with the departments' Secretaries concerned. She has told him in her letter after receiving a representation from him that she would have a meeting with him after ascertaining the status of the schemes.

Kandasamy, however, took the stand that this was only a delaying tactics on the part of the former IPS officer and insisted that she call for a meeting with him without further delay.

He began the indefinite stir on January 10 on the premises of the Assembly.

