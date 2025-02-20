Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Feb 20 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday approved an instalment of welfare and social security pensions.

In a statement, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that Rs 812 crore has been set aside for this.

Around 62 lakh people will receive Rs 1,600 each, he said.

The payments will start next week.

About 26.62 lakh beneficiaries will get the money directly in their bank accounts, while others will receive it through cooperative banks, with home delivery for those in need, the minister added.

