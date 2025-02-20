Mumbai, February 20: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for Apprentice posts. Candidates who are interested can apply online by visiting the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This IOCL recruitment drive is aiming to fill 457 posts in the organisation. It must be noted that the Apprentice job openings are in Technical and Non-Technical Trades under The Apprentices Act, 1961 in the Pipelines Division of Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

As per the official notification, the registration process for the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 began on February 10 and will end on March 3. Candidates must complete the application process by visiting the Indian Oil Pipelines portal at https://plapps.indianoilpipelines.in/. Technician Apprentice, Trade Apprentice and Data Entry Operator are few of the posts for the IOCL recruitment drive. For eligibility, selection process and other details, applicants can check the detailed PDF here. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 108 AEE and Geophysicist Posts of ONGC Recruitment 2025 at ongcindia.com, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

Steps To Apply for IOCL Pipeline Division Recruitment 2025:

Visit and register on NATS or NAPS portal

Now, visit the official website of IOCL

Click on the "Careers" section and then open "Pipeline Division Recruitment 2025"

Fill out the application form

Submit the application

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates interested in applying for the 457 Apprentice posts must note that applicants should be between 18 to 24 years as on February 28, 2025, which is the date for reckoning any eligibility criteria. The notification also stated that the duration of the apprenticeship is 12 months from the date of engagement. The ICOL Apprentice recruitment's selection process comprises of a merit list.

The merit list will be prepared based on the eligibility criteria, percentage of marks obtained in descending order in the essential qualification which is applicable to the trade applied for. In case candidates have similar rank then the candidate with an earlier date of birth (older in age) will be considered. On the other hand, if candidates have the date of birth, then the candidate with higher percentage of marks in Matriculation will be considered. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 34 Senior Superintending Engineer and Other Posts of IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2025 at iitk.ac.in, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

The notification also said that there will be no written test or personal interview.

