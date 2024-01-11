Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) The local MeT station has predicted light rains or snow at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on January 12, 15 and 16 as a feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Friday.

It also cautioned of dense fog in the morning hours during the next two days at isolated pockets in Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Kangra (Nurpur), Sirmaur (Paonta Sahib and Dhaula Kuan) and Solan (Baddi and Nalagarh).

While the dry spell continues in Himachal Pradesh with 100 per cent deficit rains in the month of January 2024, the local Meteorological station in its extended forecast has predicted below normal rains during the next four weeks.

The forecast said the average rainfall for January 12 to 25 would be moderately negative and below normal from January 26 to February 8.

The maximum temperature would stay above the normal limit for the first week and normal in the second week while the minimum temperature would stay in the normal range in the first week and below normal in the second week.

The weather remained dry through the state and maximum day temperatures rose marginally in mid hills while the minimum temperatures remained close to normal.

