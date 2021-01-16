Mangaluru, Jan 15 (PTI): The newly inducted Minister in the Karnataka Cabinet S Angara on Friday said he would not belie the expectations of the people and would handle the new responsibility efficiently.

Addressing a felicitation function organised at the Dakshina Kannada district BJP office here, he said he had grown through the RSS and would always keep up the good work in any portfolio given to him.

He further said he would give special focus on developmental works in the region.

Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, in his speech, said the entire district was rejoicing at Angara's elevation to ministerial post. Sullia constituency saw a series of developmental works since he became an MLA, he said.

Dakshina Kannada district BJP president Sudharshan Moodbidiri also spoke. MLAs Vedavyasa Kamath, Sanjeev Matandoor, city Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar and zilla panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigodu were also present.

