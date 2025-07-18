New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Shares of IT services firm Wipro climbed over 4 per cent on Friday morning trade after it posted a 9.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter.

Cheering the results, the stock rallied 4.43 per cent to Rs 271.80 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 4.33 per cent to Rs 271.90.

India's fourth-largest IT services firm Wipro on Thursday posted a 9.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,336.5 crore for the April-June period, buoyed by strong deal wins.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm had logged a net profit of Rs 3,036.6 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter of FY26 was marginally higher at Rs 22,134.6 crore compared to Rs 21,963.8 crore in Q1 FY25.

Sequentially, profit and revenue declined 7 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

Total bookings during the quarter under review stood at USD 4,971 million, up 50.7 per cent year-on-year in constant currency.

Large deal bookings brought in USD 2,666 million, an increase of 130.8 per cent year-on-year in constant currency.

