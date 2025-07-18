Mumbai, July 18: Shillong Teer games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer and Khanapara Teer are underway at the Shillong Polo stadium in Meghalaya. Results of these and other Teer games are awaited. The Shilling Teer Results of today, July 18, will soon be declared on the following websites: teerresults.com, meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, and jowainightteer.in. Teer game participants can also check Shillong Teer winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of Friday (July 18) provided below.

A total of eight Teer games are played under the Shillong Teer games, and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Organised by Meghalaya's Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Teer games are played from Mondays to Saturdays, with Sundays being a holiday. If you are wondering where and how to check the Shillong Teer games of Friday's lucky draw, scroll below to learn. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 18, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer participants must remember that the results of each Teer game are announced after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. Teer participants can check Shillong Teer Result on portals including meghalayateer.com, jowainightteer.in, shillongteerresult.com, and teerresults.com. Lottery players trying their luck in Shillong Teerlottery can also find winning numbers by clicking on the "Shillong Teer Result for July 18, 2025" option when visiting above mentioned online sites. Another way to check Teer game results and winning numbers of today's lottery is the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed here. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer games are played throughout the day, with eight Teer games played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. An archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer, requires participants to place bets on numbers between 0 and 99. Post this, the speculative lottery proceeds towards an archery competition, which sees local archers shooting arrows at a designated target. Of all the arrows that hit the targets, only the last two digits are picked as winning numbers. Deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, Shillong Teer games continue to provide a platform for local archers to sharpen their archery skills while giving lottery enthusiasts an opportunity to win prizes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).