New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) IT firm Wipro on Tuesday said it will open a new delivery centre in Sherwood, Arkansas, and expects to hire up to 400 people in the next two years in the US state.

Wipro will invest approximately USD 3 million to transform a 70,000 square-foot facility at Landers Road into a customer service centre, a statement said.

Also Read | New 2021 Global Management Schools Ranking - 3 European Schools Are Among the Best in the World.

The delivery centre will provide operational services to Wipro's clients across industry verticals, it added.

"Wipro has been a technology leader for decades. With great pleasure, I welcome them to Arkansas. These jobs will help improve the lives of citizens in Central Arkansas, and continue to reinforce our goal of making Arkansas a leader in information technology,” Asa Hutchinson, Governor of Arkansas, said.

Also Read | Infosys Becomes 4th Indian Company To Touch USD 100 Billion Market Valuation.

Nagendra P Bandaru, Managing Partner-iCORE at Wipro, said this strategic investment will bring Wipro's innovation, operational capabilities, and organisational expertise to the region.

"We are thrilled to open the delivery center in Sherwood and improve our reach to customers in central Arkansas...This is part of our commitment to enable future expansion, and drive employment generation initiatives for local communities," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)