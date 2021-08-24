LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2021 – More European schools have made their breakthrough to the top 10 spots of the global management school ranking for 2021. Among them, 3 European schools have clinched the top 5 positions of the ranking. The ranking comes from a highly credible source of higher education validation organization verifications.org.

The 2021 version of the rankings examined over 2,000 postgraduate institutions worldwide and assessed them based on faculty diversity, international executive placement, career advancement and annual income among other measures.

The top 5 management schools in the world are namely Yale School of Management and Sloan School of Management from the United States, Rotterdam School of Management from Netherlands, Swiss School of Management from Switzerland and Cranfield School of Management from the United Kingdom. While the first 3 schools have maintained their top 3 positions from last year, Swiss School of Management has managed to move up the rank, together with Cranfield School of Management.

Swiss School of Management, which was ranked as the fifth in the world last year, has climbed up to the fourth place this year as the school has scored a higher index in providing support for its alumni to land better career opportunities, in particular for the global executive placement support. A significant increase of 36.3% of the school’s alumni has been reported to secure executive roles across the globe and increase their annual income by as much as 238%, making the school ranked among the top for alumni income increase.

Cranfield School of Management which was placed the sixth in the ranking last year, has also moved up to the fifth position this year, making it the third European school to be listed under the top 5 list of the global management schools in the world. Another notable European school that has made it to the top 10 list includes Grenoble Ecole de Management (France) which results in the European schools dominating the top 10 ranking of the management schools globally.