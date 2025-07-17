Dehradun, Jul 17 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested a woman accused of attacking her neighbour's five-year-old child with a grinding stone and seriously injuring him in Dehradun.

Police said here that the accused, Meena Devi, allegedly attacked Gaurav, who was playing in the street, by taking him to her house on Wednesday. She was arrested from Lakkhibagh on the complaint of the victim's father Jagpal.

In his complaint to the police, Jagpal said that he earlier had a dispute with the accused, who lived in front of his house.

He said that the child was admitted to the Doon Hospital in a critical condition, where medical examination revealed that several bones in his head were broken. The child has been kept in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

According to the police, Meena Devi has confessed that she committed the crime with the intention of taking revenge due to an old dispute with the child's family.

