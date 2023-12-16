New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman who had got under a metro train at Inderlok Station succumbed to wounds on Saturday at Safdarjung Hospital, an official from the transporter said.

The woman, Reena, had come under a metro train on Thursday after a part of her clothing got stuck between the metro doors as they closed. It could not be known whether the woman was getting off of the train or boarding it.

"An incident took place at Inderlok Metro station on Thursday where prima facie it appears that a woman passenger's clothes got entangled in a train leading to injuries and subsequent demise in hospital on Saturday," Delhi Metro's Chief Public Relations Officer Anuj Dayal said.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will hold an inquiry into this incident, Dayal said.

Vicky, a relative of the woman, said she was going to Mohan Nagar from Nangloi in west Delhi when she met with the accident.

"When she reached Inderlok Metro Station and was changing the train, her saree got stuck. She fell down and got seriously wounded. She was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in a critical condition. On Saturday evening, she died," he said.

Reena's husband died around seven-year-ago. She is survived by a son and a daughter, Vicky said.

No immediate reaction was received from the Delhi Police on the incident.

