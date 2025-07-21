Gurugram, Jul 21 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front a moving train in the Pataudi area of Gurugram district on Monday, officials said.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Ravita Sinha, the deceased woman, was mentally disturbed for some time for which she was undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

A native of Vaishali district in Bihar, Ravita lived at Dhanawas village in a rented accommodation with her husband, an employee with a private company.

Ravita, who worked at a beauty parlour, jumped in front of Ranikhet Express at around 5.45 am on Monday near Pataudi.

After getting information, a team of GRP reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Ravita's husband told police that his wife was undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

“The family members of the deceased said Ravita was mentally disturbed for some time, which may have prompted her to take the extreme step. A probe is underway", ASI Rajesh Kumar said, adding that the body has been handed over to the family after autopsy.

