Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 21 (PTI) A woman and her 28-year-old daughter were killed on Wednesday and another person was injured, after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck near Muzaffarnagar district's Charthawal town, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Saira Bano (50) and her daughter Chandni, while the injured has been verified as Javed.

SHO Jasvir Singh said the accident took place when the three were returning to Nirdhana village from Muzaffarnagar city.

The truck driver is on the run. He fled the scene after the accident, the police said.

Meanwhile, the truck has been seized and the bodies have been sent for postmortem, the officer said.

Following the accident, local villagers staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the driver.

Initially, they refused to hand over the bodies to the police but were later pacified by senior officers, after which the bodies were sent for autopsy.

A hunt is on to nab the truck driver, the official added.

