Noida, Jul 26 (PTI) A woman in Noida has alleged that a man she was in a relationship with has raped her several times and is forcing her to convert her religion to marry her, police said on Saturday.

Police said they have lodged an FIR based on the 30-year-old woman's complaint and are looking for the accused who is absconding.

The complainant, who is married to a man from Faridabad but lives separately in Noida with her daughter, said she found work at a Sector 121 salon that is run by one Asif.

Later, they began living together, but now Asif is forcing her to convert to marry him, the woman told police.

Krishna Gopal Sharma, in-charge at Sector 113 police station, said the woman has alleged that Asif raped her for several days.

Sharma added that based on the complaint, police have registered a report on the incident and are investigating the matter. He added that the accused is absconding and police is looking for him.

Police said the woman married a man from Faridabad in 2019 but they separated some time ago.

