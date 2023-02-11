Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in Thane, a police official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Smoking Tobacco, Vaping E-Cigarettes May Raise Risk of COVID-19 in Healthy Young People, Says Study.

The woman is a resident of Andheri in Mumbai and she has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the Kalwa police station official said.

Also Read | Indian Smartphone Market Dip 27% in Q4 of 2022; Entry-Level, Sub-Rs 25,000 Segment Most Hit.

She was held on Thursday from Kalwa Naka after a tip off about the flesh trade was confirmed by a decoy customer, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)