Thane, Apr 21 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman tried to end her life by jumping into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

She jumped off the Vitawa railway bridge but was rescued by fire brigade personnel who were alerted by those in the vicinity, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

She has been hospitalised with injuries on her chest and hips, he added.

Local police are probing the case, the official said.

