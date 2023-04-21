Eid al-Fitr, or the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’, is one of the most celebrated festivals by the Muslim community. The religious holiday is celebrated by Muslims across the world as it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. On this special day, Muslims break their month-long fasts and thank Allah for giving them the will, strength, and endurance to observe the fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar. In 2023, Ramadan began on Thursday, March 23, and hence, it will end on Friday, April 21. This means that Saturday, April 22, 2023, will be celebrated as Eid-al-Fitr in India. The date varies every year on the Gregorian day as the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities. Eid Mehndi Designs 2023: Beautiful Arabic Mehndi Patterns and Henna Designs to Apply on Hands For Eid ul-Fitr Celebrations.

On the day of Eid al-Fitr, Muslims will visit family and friends to give gifts and have a feast together. Sweet dishes such as Sheer Khurma, kheer, seviyaan, a sweet milky pudding with dates, are common Indian Eid delicacies.

Mumbai

Of all places to visit during the Eid holidays, Mumbai is undoubtedly the most unique. The city comes alive in the spirit of celebrations as the Ramadan feast. The mosques are decorated with flowers and lights, and Muslims throng to offer their prayers at the famous Haji Ali Dargah, Mahim Dargah, and Minara Masjid on this occasion. Eid ul-Fitr 2023 Dessert Recipes: From Sheer Khurma to Khoya Kulfi; 5 Traditional Eid Sweets That You Must Try.

Hazratbal in Srinagar

Thousands of Muslims join Eid prayers at Hazratbal in Srinagar, which houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad on the banks of Dal Lake. The town of Srinagar wears a festive look during Eid celebrations. The streets are full of the hustle and bustle, with cheerful faces.

Jama Masjid, Old Delhi

Jama Masjid in Old Delhi is an iconic place to offer namaz to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. A large number of Muslims visit this 350-year-old heritage site during this time of the year. The cheerful faces and colourful attire of the people add to the festive vibe during Eid.

Chaar Minar, Hyderabad

Another best place to visit during Eid celebrations is the historic Chaar Minaar monument in Hyderabad. During Eid, Muslims gather at the monument in large numbers and offer prayers. Women and children exchange greetings and share bowls of sheer korma to mark the special festival.

Lucknow, UP

Eid celebrations in Lucknow are a feast for the eye and soul. Lucknow, the city of nawabs and kebabs, is the best place to be on the day of Eid. During Eid, people visit the city to enjoy a wide range of Lucknowi kebabs. Muslims gather in large numbers on the streets, including Victoria Street (Old Lucknow), Aminabad, and Hazratganj, during Iftari’ to relish these delicacies.

