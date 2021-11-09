Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) A woman was allegedly molested inside a moving autorickshaw in Behala area of the city by a co-passenger when she was travelling home, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Tamil Nadu Likely to Receive Heavy Rainfall on November 10 & 11, Says IMD.

Also Read | KPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Accountant, Cashier & Other Post Exam, Candidates Can Download The Answer Key Online at keralapsc.gov.in.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim at Parnasree police station, police have arrested the accused for the crime committed on Sunday night when the autorickshaw was travelling from Rashbehari Avenue to Behala.

The woman said in her complaint that the man had touched her inappropriately but she had kept mum thinking that it would be over once she got off the shared autorickshaw.

Shared autorickshaw services run on specific routes in the city and provide an alternative to the bus services, which have been vastly depleted post COVID and the rise in fuel prices.

But the man got off at the same place and started following her. When she tried to run away, he caught up with her and molested her again, the woman said.

The woman then went to the police station along with her family members and lodged her complaint following which the accused, also a resident of Behala was arrested, a police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)