New Delhi, November 8: The Kerala Public Service Commission has released the provisional answer keys of the examination conducted for the post of Accountant, Cashier, Jr. Audit Assistant among others in KTDC, KSIDC and MATSYAFED etc on November 8, today. The answer keys have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who took the exam can visit the official website of the KPSC at keralapsc.gov.in to check and download the provisional answer key. MPPSC State Engineering Service Examination 2021 Admit Card Released At mppsc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The examination was conducted on According to a note of the official website, "N.B: Complaints regarding Answer Key in respect of OMR Examinations should be submitted online only through the OTR Profile of Candidates, within a period of 5 days from the date of publication of Provisional Answer Key(Both days included)." Scroll down to know how to download the KPSC Answer Key 2021 for Accountant, Cashier, Jr. Audit Assistant & Other Exams. SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 Released Online at ssc-cr.org, Here’s How to Download.

Here Is How To Download KPSC Answer Key 2021:

Visit the official website at keralapsc.gov.in

On the home page click on the 'Download' section

Here click on 'Answer Key' then 'Answer-Key OMR Exam'

A new web page will open

Here click on the download link for provisional answer key to Accountant/ Cashier/ Jr. Audit Assistant etc in KTDC/ KSIDC/ MATSYAFED etc

Candidates are advised to download the answer key for future references and raise objections before the deadline. According to a note on the official website, "The Final Answer Key, modified as per experts' opinion on the valid complaints received from candidates within the stipulated time, will be published in the Bulletin and website. The complaints received after the publication of Final Answer Key will not be entertained."

