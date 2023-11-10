Fatehpur (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) The decapitated body of a woman was found in the bushes adjacent to a canal in the Kalyanpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday, a senior police official said.

The hands of the woman were also severed, he added.

Also Read | Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 Date, Time: All You Need To Know About Special One-Hour Trading Session of Stock Market To Be Held on Deepavali.

The body of a woman aged around 30 with her head and hands severed was found in the bushes near the Korsam Canal in Kalyanpur, Superintendent of Police Udayshankar Singh said.

Two sacks of hybrid brinjal -- cultivated in the Maharajpur area of Kanpur district -- were found near the body, Singh said.

Also Read | Pippa Actress Mrunal Thakur Opens Up on Delay of Ishaan Khattar-Starrer: 'A Film Like My Baby Deserves its Time to Shine'.

The woman might have been a resident of the area and efforts are being made to identify her, the police said.

Four teams have been formed to identify the woman and solve the case, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)