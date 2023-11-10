New Delhi, November 10: The stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be conducting a special, one-hour Diwali muhurat trading on November 12, 2023. The Muhurat trading session also marks the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year, also known as Vikram Samvat. As per the Gregorian calendar, Samvat 2080 started on November 12.

As per the notice by BSE and NSE, the stock market will be open from 6 pm to 7:15 pm on Deepavali for the Muhurat trading session on November 12. The trading session includes a 15-minute window for pre-open session. The block deal window will open at 5:45 pm on November 12. Dhanteras 2023: Pre-Diwali Buying of Gold, Silver Kickstarts on Positive Note in India as Prices Fall; Traders Expect Sales To Surpass 2022 Level.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat trading is an hour-long trading session that is convened on the day of Deepawali in the Indian stock market. It is considered an auspicious time to invest in stocks. It is believed that trading during this ‘Muhurat’ or auspicious time can bring prosperity into their financial initiatives. Dhanteras 2023: Gold and Silver Set to Illuminate Diwali With Rs 50,000 Crore Trade Surge This Festive Season.

Muhurat Trading 2023: Date and Timing

The muhurat trading session this year is scheduled to be held from 6 pm to 7:15 pm, on Sunday, November 12. But trade modification will be available until 7:25 pm to accommodate any changes.

Muhurat Trading 2023: Significance

Investors see Muhurat trading as a positive start to the new financial year and remains a valued tradition in the Indian stock market. The stock market has closed in the green on Muhurat trading day during the last two sessions.

It is important to note that both BSE and NSE will remain closed on November 14 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

