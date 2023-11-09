Mrunal Thakur, who's now rated as one of the most talented actresses in the country, has penned up on why the release of the 1971 War film Pippa got delayed. Mrunal, who started her career in television but is now firmly a Bollywood star, said Pippa, which will premiere on Amazon Prime on November 10, "is like my baby, and it takes nine months for the baby to come out". Pippa Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli's Film!

"There are a few films that don't require so much attention because they are simple. In 'Pippa' there is a lot of work, VFX, and the team shot at a number of locations. I was part of the first schedule, but for the second and third schedules, it was a very tough shoot, This is the kind of journey that a film like Pippa takes. The release of the film is not in my hands, but I am doing my best for the promotion of the film because I believed in the film when I signed it," she added.

"Also, I feel Pippa is coming at the right time. I want to see a film like this on Diwali with my family." Mrunal has been doing films in various languages, saying, "I love speaking different languages, and it is never that I get more love from the audience of one particular language. It is always about the story. Also, as an actor, I don't want language to be my barrier. So there are no north-south films for me. I believe in the stories." Mrunal Thakur Shares Teary-Eyed Pics, Opens Up Being ‘Vulnerable and Naive’ (View Post)

A biographical war film, Pippa is based on the life of the then Captain Balram Singh Mehta of the 45 Cavalry tank regiment, who fought the Battle of Garibpur in East Pakistan in 1971. The film, directed by Raja Menon, features Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli in lead roles. Produced by RSVP Films and Roy Kapur Films, Pippa will be released on November 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2023 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).