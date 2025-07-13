New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) World's largest hotel franchisor Wyndham Hotels and Resorts sees India becoming one of its top markets with more than 50 hotels in the pipeline and plans to bring more brands to the country, according to top company officials.

In an interview with PTI, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts' President for Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa, Dimitris Manikis, and Market Managing Director for Eurasia, Rahool Macarius, shared the leading hotel franchisor's expansion plans for India.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 13, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"We have more than 70 hotels and very soon we are going to be more than 100. ... Talking about the pipeline, as we speak, we have more than 50 hotels in the pipeline and growing. So today, I might say 50 and tomorrow the number would change. So it's a moving goal post for us but it's a very fast and sprinting goal post for us," Rahool said.

While Ramada is the best-known brand of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts in India, the company plans to bring more brands and grow its current portfolio.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"We've got such a great portfolio of brands that they fit with certain markets at a certain time. So yes, the answer is yes, we're going to bring more brands. But equally, we want to make sure that we grow the brands that we currently have in India," Dimitris said.

Highlighting India's enormous potential to emerge as a top tourism destination globally, he emphasised the need to market the country better, have more direct international flights to India and hassle-free visa processes for visitors travelling from abroad.

"Direct flights, absolutely critical, opening up those flights, absolutely critical, make entry into the country as easy as possible. People today what they need is, when they travel, they don't want to be burdened by long processes and difficult to get to, processes, including visas," said the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts' EMEA President.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has over 9,300 hotels across nearly 95 countries. It announced a strategic alliance with Cygnett Hotels & Resorts on Friday to introduce two of its globally recognized brands - La Quinta by Wyndham and Registry Collection Hotels – in India.

The company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Microtel, Baymont, Wingate, Trademark Collection and Wyndham.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)