New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Vedanta on Thursday commissioned a state-of-the-art 100-bed COVID-19 field hospital in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

This is part of the company's commitment to enhance the healthcare infrastructure in Karnataka and support communities in the fight against COVID-19, it said.

Vedanta is also setting up a COVID field hospital at Hubli in Karnataka with 100 beds, which is in the final stages of completion.

The two Vedanta Cares Hospitals in Karnataka are in line with its commitment to set up 1,000 COVID care beds across the country, it added.

The Vedanta Cares Field Hospital was inaugurated virtually by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the presence of Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal.

The field hospital in Chitradurga is equipped with best-in-class medical infrastructure including oxygen and ventilators for critical patients.

Appreciating Vedanta's endeavour to join hands with the state government, Yediyurappa said, "I am extremely happy to note that Vedanta Group has joined hands with Government to fight against COVID-19 pandemic. On behalf of Government of Karnataka, I extend my heartful thanks to Vedanta for helping to set up Covid Care Hospital in Chitradurga."

Agarwal said "Vedanta is committed to beef up the medical infrastructure and is working closely with government bodies and local administration to strengthen the country's fight against COVID-19."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)